Ricochet On Working With Braun Strowman On Smackdown, Strowman’s ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comment

Ricochet has worked with and opposite Braun Strowman on Smackdown recently, and he weighed in on the big man in a new interview. Ricochet spoke with Digital Spy for a new interview and talked about his experiences with Strowman, as well as the latter’s comment after Crown Jewel about “flippy-flopper” wrestlers. You can see the highlights below:

On working with Strowman: “Braun’s been great, I’ve known him ever since I’ve been in the WWE and he’s always been great. I think if he and I can start to get a little closer and become a little more together, maybe as a tag team, we might be pretty dangerous.”

On Strowman’s comments about ‘flippy-flopper’ wrestlers: “I think that the internet talks more about it than the wrestlers do. I think the internet cares more about it than the wrestlers do. For the most part, everybody backstage, they just want to make something together. They want to make a work of art for you guys. I don’t think anyone really cares about the styles of anyone else. So, if you’re really hearing it, it’s usually from more of the internet speakers than it actually is the locker room.”