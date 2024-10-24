wrestling / News
Ricochet Announces Open Challenge For This Week’s AEW Rampage
October 23, 2024 | Posted by
Ricochet will compete in an open challenge on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The AEW star issued the challenge on this week’s episode of Dynamite, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which airs on TNT on Friday, is:
* Open Challenge: Ricochet vs. TBA
* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Gates of Agony
Ricochet said he was going to be wherever #AEW International Champion Takeshita would be to get his shot at the champ, and has stuck to his word!
But what is MVP up to?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KingRicochet | @ReneePaquette | @Takesoup | @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/VXw5EngcLH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024