Ricochet Announces Open Challenge For This Week’s AEW Rampage

October 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Ricochet 9-18-24 Image Credit: AEW

Ricochet will compete in an open challenge on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The AEW star issued the challenge on this week’s episode of Dynamite, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which airs on TNT on Friday, is:

* Open Challenge: Ricochet vs. TBA
* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Gates of Agony

