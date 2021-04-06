Ricochet Praises Will Ospreay on Title Win, References Randy Orton ‘Dive’ Comments

– As noted, Will Ospreay captured the IWGP World heavyweight title last Sunday at NJPW’s Sakura Genesis event. Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi to win the title. Yesterday on Twitter, WWE Superstar Ricochet gave a shout out and praise to Ospreay on the Victory.

In the tweet, Ricochet referenced the infamous Randy Orton “dive” remarks from back in 2017. Ricochet tweeted, “Major shout out to the homie @WillOspreay. Changing the game. Keep pushing Willie boy! …Dive.” You can view his tweet below.