wrestling / News
Ricochet Praises Will Ospreay on Title Win, References Randy Orton ‘Dive’ Comments
April 6, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, Will Ospreay captured the IWGP World heavyweight title last Sunday at NJPW’s Sakura Genesis event. Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi to win the title. Yesterday on Twitter, WWE Superstar Ricochet gave a shout out and praise to Ospreay on the Victory.
In the tweet, Ricochet referenced the infamous Randy Orton “dive” remarks from back in 2017. Ricochet tweeted, “Major shout out to the homie @WillOspreay. Changing the game. Keep pushing Willie boy! …Dive.” You can view his tweet below.
Major shout out to the homie @WillOspreay. Changing the game. Keep pushing Willie boy! …Dive ♥️
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Matt Riddle Forgetting Line During Recent RAW Promo, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Will Ospreay Calls Out CM Punk and Drew McIntyre During First Press Conference As IWGP World Champion
- Bruce Prichard On Roddy Piper Wanting To Wrestle OJ Simpson At WrestleMania 12, Piper’s Backlot Brawl Match With Goldust
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho Appearing on Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Contract Length