Ricochet Promises Lebron James He Will Get the Star Treatment if He Comes to AEW Revolution
February 9, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan offered an invitation to Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers to AEW Revolution, which is scheduled for March 9 in LA. Now, AEW star Ricochet has written to LeBron James, encouraging him to accept the invitation.
Ricochet wrote to the NBA star on Friday (Feb. 7), “Ey @KingJames, from one king to another. I’ll make sure you get the red carpet treatment. 👑” You can view his comments below.
AEW Revolution will be held at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 9. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
Ey @KingJames, from one king to another. I'll make sure you get the red carpet treatment. 👑 https://t.co/qjowsQw1vN
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) February 8, 2025
