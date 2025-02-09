– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan offered an invitation to Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers to AEW Revolution, which is scheduled for March 9 in LA. Now, AEW star Ricochet has written to LeBron James, encouraging him to accept the invitation.

Ricochet wrote to the NBA star on Friday (Feb. 7), “Ey @KingJames, from one king to another. I’ll make sure you get the red carpet treatment. 👑” You can view his comments below.

AEW Revolution will be held at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 9. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.