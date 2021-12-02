Ricochet On Being More Comfortable Doing Promos, How Randy Orton Has Helped Him On WWE Main Roster

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Ricochet discussed being more comfortable with doing promos, how Randy Orton has helped on the WWE main roster, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ricochet on being more comfortable with doing promos: “Obviously beforehand, I always said like, Ricochet beforehand, especially before getting to the WWE, I traveled the world as like an attraction man. I was always the attraction. So, I never had any long-running stories at any specific company, other than like Japan when I was there, but no one really can watch that stuff. Obviously, I can’t really speak Japanese so I didn’t get the chance to talk a lot. So, coming up in my world, in my experience, I never got to be in any long storylines with somebody and hash everything out. It was like I was always the attraction here, then I’d fly over here and be the attraction, I’d fly across seas. So, I was always just that guy. So, obviously the talking, the promos, it was a slow burn, but now, I think I fully found my pocket. I think I found who I am. I know how I speak, I know what I wanna say now. So, I mean, so everybody, everybody got their opinion, but everybody don’t know kind of everything that goes into it. Basically, I feel like nowadays, like I said before, I found my pocket and I think I just know my voice now. So, I’m just more comfortable with things like that.”

On being drafted to SmackDown: “I’ve had a couple of appearances on SmackDown here and there, especially when me and Aleister were teaming together when we came up and were doing all three. But I think Raw has been my home the past couple of years, so the move to SmackDown is a fresh start. It’s a new roster and people I really haven’t gotten to interact with. I think there are a couple of guys other than Drew [McIntyre] that I’d like to smack in the face.”

On how Randy Orton has helped on the WWE main roster: “He really is. If you have a question, just anything, he’s always a phone call or text away, or if he’s there in person, he’ll be happy to talk to you. He really helped me out when I had questions or was confused – you know how crazy this world gets. He really has helped me out. Randy, he’s that guy. Randy is in the argument for the GOAT for sure.”

