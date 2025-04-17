wrestling / News
Ricochet Reacts To Nick Khan’s Comments About AEW Talent
April 16, 2025 | Posted by
Nick Khan’s comments about AEW talent potentially coming to WWE drew quite the response online, and Ricochet shared his take online. As noted, Khan spoke with the Bill Simmons Podcast and spoke about “the other promotion,” noting that “When, contractually, they are available to talk to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over.”
Ricochet posted to Twitter in response to someone sharing Khan’s quotes and kept his response short, writing:
“Oh man, these guys f**king suck.”
Ricochet of course was with WWE until last year, joining AEW after he exited the company.
Oh man, these guys fucking suck. 🙄 https://t.co/TQIsYYAlEe
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) April 16, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Hopes Stars Try To Tell a Better Story Than His WrestleMania 13 Match With Steve Austin
- Shawn Michaels Felt John Cena Needed To Reach Higher Level At WrestleMania 23
- Even More Backstage Details On Mariah May’s AEW Contract Status
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton Segment Unraveled