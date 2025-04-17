Ricochet Reacts To Nick Khan’s Comments About AEW Talent

Nick Khan’s comments about AEW talent potentially coming to WWE drew quite the response online, and Ricochet shared his take online. As noted, Khan spoke with the Bill Simmons Podcast and spoke about “the other promotion,” noting that “When, contractually, they are available to talk to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over.”

Ricochet posted to Twitter in response to someone sharing Khan’s quotes and kept his response short, writing:

“Oh man, these guys f**king suck.”

Ricochet of course was with WWE until last year, joining AEW after he exited the company.