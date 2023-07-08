Ricochet Reacts to Logan Paul’s Claim That He Ruined MITB For Him

Earlier this week, Logan Paul said on his podcast that Ricochet was “unprofessional” and blew the Money in the Bank ladder match for him. This happened after the two fell off the ropes through a table at the event, then had a brawl backstage.

Paul said: “I’m gonna be honest, he blew the fucking match for me. That’s why we got into it backstage. I got into a little tussle with him. I felt like he was a little unprofessional.”

In a post on Twitter, Ricochet reacted to the quote. He said: “Well, at least now he know how we all felt when he was added to the match.”