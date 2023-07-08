wrestling / News
Ricochet Reacts to Logan Paul’s Claim That He Ruined MITB For Him
July 8, 2023 | Posted by
Earlier this week, Logan Paul said on his podcast that Ricochet was “unprofessional” and blew the Money in the Bank ladder match for him. This happened after the two fell off the ropes through a table at the event, then had a brawl backstage.
Paul said: “I’m gonna be honest, he blew the fucking match for me. That’s why we got into it backstage. I got into a little tussle with him. I felt like he was a little unprofessional.”
In a post on Twitter, Ricochet reacted to the quote. He said: “Well, at least now he know how we all felt when he was added to the match.”
Well, at least now he know how we all felt when he was added to the match 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/8S5vmRBOHF
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Critiques the Damage the German Suplex Causes to Wrestlers
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls How Sting Was Convinced To Make First TNA Appearance, The Importance Of It
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Shouldn’t Worry About AEW Collision Ratings Drop Yet, All In Possibly Being in Streaming Service
- Rumor-Killer On Nick Khan & Triple H Planning ‘Creative Intervention’ With Vince McMahon