Ricochet Reacts to US Title Win, Triple H Hug: ‘It’s Unbelievable’

– Ricochet was overcome following his United States Championship win at Stomping Grounds and the locker room showing him support afterward. WWE posted video of Ricochet reacting to his win over Samoa Joe to capture the title.

“It’s honestly, it’s unbelievable man, it’s so cool,” he said. “Like I said on the Kickoff Show, I worked so hard just to get an opportunity at a title like this, you know what I’m saying? So I had that opportunity tonight, and I’ve been saying for weeks I’m just going to take this momentum and keep going with it. And that’s exactly what I’m did tonight, and I capitalized. And like I said before, what better way to make an impact here than to become United States Champion. And I did that, and man it’s so cool.”

Reacting to the support from the locker room after the match and Triple H giving him a hug, Ricochet said, “Moments like that are what I’ve been dreaming of. You know what I mean? So, to have something like that, it’s an incredible feeling. And to have the support of everyone back here was awesome.”