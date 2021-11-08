wrestling / News
Ricochet Reacts to WWE Revealing Survivor Series Teams On Twitter
WWE’s decision to announce the Survivor Series teams on Twitter this weekend drew a reaction from Ricochet. WWE announced the teams on social media on Saturday, which will be as follows for the PPV:
* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey & Dominik Mysterio)vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn & Happy Corbin)
* Women’s Survivor Series Match:Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Aliyah)
Ricochet took to his Twitter account on Sunday to question why the competitors were just announced, and not put in qualifying matches to earn their spot as you can see below:
What happened to qualifying matches 🤔
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Several NXT Stars Were Reportedly ‘On the Bubble’ Of Being Cut
- Chris Jericho Recalls Planning For 2016 Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Shutting Down Talent Argument
- Jeff Jarrett On Whether There Were Discussions For Him To Join nWo in 1996, His Storyline With The Four Horsemen
- Paul Wight On Why Young Talent Should Study CM Punk’s Return Promo, How Kenny Omega Has Impressed Him