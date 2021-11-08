Ricochet Reacts to WWE Revealing Survivor Series Teams On Twitter

WWE’s decision to announce the Survivor Series teams on Twitter this weekend drew a reaction from Ricochet. WWE announced the teams on social media on Saturday, which will be as follows for the PPV:

* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey & Dominik Mysterio)vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn & Happy Corbin)

* Women’s Survivor Series Match:Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Aliyah)

Ricochet took to his Twitter account on Sunday to question why the competitors were just announced, and not put in qualifying matches to earn their spot as you can see below: