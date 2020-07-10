WWE News: Ricochet Says He Is Ready for Edge, Smackdown Lineup for Tonight, New Network Carousels

– Ricochet took to Twitter yesterday to say he is ready for Edge whenever he finishes up with Randy Orton. This follows Edge saying in an interview with ESPN Cheap Heat that Ricochet is one of the wrestlers he’d be interested in facing down the line.

“Hey @EdgeRatedR I’m ready whenever you finish with Randy. I can wait. 🤘🏽#OnThisDay!! Q”

Edge on who he'd like to work when he returns from his injury. "Yeah, there’s Rollins, that’s a gimme. There’s AJ Styles. A guy like Cesaro, a guy like Shinsuke, Matt Riddle. I look at a guy like Ricochet – oh my God – I’d die to get in the ring with him." [Cheap Heat Pod] — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 7, 2020

– WWE has announced that Jeff Hardy will be appearing on Miz TV tonight on Smackdown to talk about the Sheamus toast segment from last week. Also set for Smackdown tonight:

* The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

* Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt from WWE Money in the Bank

– PWInsider reports that WWE Network has added carousels for Masked Superstars, Ricochet, Great American Bash title matches, Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee’s rivalry, Apollo Crews, Title vs. Title matches and “What A Mess!” featuring matches that get messy.