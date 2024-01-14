Ricochet Recalls How Much Fun the Tag Team Showcase Was at WrestleMania 39

– During a recent appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, WWE Superstar Ricochet recalled how much fun it was to work the Tag Team Showcase match at WrestleMania 39. Ricochet said on the matchup (via Fightful), “That match was so fun. I know that leading up to it, everyone was saying what they needed to say. I know, I saw it, I heard it. We all heard it, everyone in that match. We were like, ‘Alright, bet, watch. Watch and see.’ It was so much fun. That match was so much fun.”

Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman for the match against The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders. The Street Profits won the match via pinfall.