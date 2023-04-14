Ricochet Recalls Getting Emotional After Lucha Underground Match With Rey Mysterio

In an interview with SPORF, Ricochet spoke about his emotional match with Rey Mysterio for Lucha Underground back in 2016. Ricochet wrestled for the company as Prince Puma and the two wrestled at Ultima Lucha Dos. Here are highlights:

On wrestling Rey Mysterio: “That match in Lucha Underground, it was so amazing. It’s hard to put into words. After the match was done he left and left me in the middle of the ring. He let me get the applause and under the mask I’m crying. Then when we get to the back I go to his locker room to thank him for the match and I can’t even talk. I can’t speak, I’m so choked up. He saw that and, like I said, it’s hard to even put into words what he means. It really lit a fire under Ricochet to get to that level.”

On Mysterio’s influence on his career: “He was the most inspirational to me. Especially as a kid. Seeing Rey Mysterio go out there with Big Show and with Brock Lesnar and with Randy Orton and still prevailing, it helped me feel like ‘I’m gonna do that one day’.”