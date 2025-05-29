Ricochet Says He’s Recruiting a Group On AEW Dynamite

Ricochet is putting a team together to aid him on the path to gold, as he noted on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Ricochet appear in a backstage segment where he talked about the number of stables in AEW right now and said he needs a group to help him get gold.

Ricochet noted that one he finds the right crew, he will show everyone why he’s out of this world. No word on who he may be recruiting.