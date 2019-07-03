wrestling / News

WWE News: Ricochet Reflects on EVOLVE, The Usos Face Each Other for UpUpDownDown Title, Aleister Black Shows Foam Roller Technique

July 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ricochet Stomping Grounds

– WWE US champion Ricochet reflects on his time in EVOLVE Wrestling and what it meant to him in a new video released by WWE. You can check out that video below.

– It’s a clash between The Usos on UpUpDownDown. Jimmy Uso faces off against Jey Usos for the UUDD Championship in a new UpUpDownDown video released today. You can check it out below.

– Sheamus has released a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video featuring WWE Superstar Aleister Black. In the new video, Black shows off his foam roller technique.

