Ricochet Reflects On WWE Money In the Bank 2023 Table Spot With Logan Paul

Ricochet and Logan Paul had a wild moment at WWE Money In the Bank 2023, and Ricochet looked back at the spot in a new interview. The two went through a table via a Spanish Fly at the event, and the AEW star was asked about it in an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely.

“Especially in wrestling, you have to rely on your instincts a lot because sometimes things don’t go right,” Ricochet said (per Wrestling Inc). “Especially with what we do, and when you add tables, ladders, and all these types of things, in those moments, it’s fight or flight. You have half a second to think about what you want to do. [For] me, I’m out there obviously trying to put on a show for the crowd, and at the same time, I’m holding on to Logan Paul. I’m going ‘We’re going, bro. You slip, I slip. It don’t matter. We’re going.’

He continued, “Then after that, he met me afterwards, and we got in a little fight. They got it on camera, but in that moment, it’s fight or flight. I’m the one going backwards anyway. I’m going backwards, so it’s just one of those things where you have to take control of the situation.”

Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank 2023 match over Ricochet, Paul, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Shinsuke Nakamura, then went on to cash it in at WrestleMania 40 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.