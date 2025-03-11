Ricochet Reportedly Files Trademark for ‘King Ricochet’ Nickname

– Fightful reports that AEW star Ricochet filed a new trademark this week for the term, “King Ricochet,” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). He filed the trademark on Monday, March 10 for apparel and entertainment services. The USPTO filing had the following description:

Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Ricochet was recently in action over the weekend at last Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2025. He lost to Swerve Strickland in a singles bout for a shot at the AEW World Championship.