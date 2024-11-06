wrestling / News

Ricochet Responds To Zack Sabre Jr’s Shot After NJPW Appearance: ‘Bald And Beautiful’

November 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet Zack Sabre Jr NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

Ricochet had a quippy response to Zack Sabre Jr.’s shots at him after his NJPW Power Struggle appearance. As noted, Ricochet appeared at the show and called out Sabre for a match at Wrestle Dynasty. Sabre spoke after the event and said that he would accept a challenge from anyone and said of the AEW star, “You’ve been all around the world but you’ve not been growing any f**king hair have you?”

Ricochet shared a clip of Sabre’s comments on Twitter, writing simple:

“Bald and beautiful.”

The match between Ricochet and Sabre not yet been made official for Wrestle Dynasty, which takes place on January 5th, 2025.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ricochet, Zack Sabre Jr., Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading