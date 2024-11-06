wrestling / News
Ricochet Responds To Zack Sabre Jr’s Shot After NJPW Appearance: ‘Bald And Beautiful’
November 5, 2024 | Posted by
Ricochet had a quippy response to Zack Sabre Jr.’s shots at him after his NJPW Power Struggle appearance. As noted, Ricochet appeared at the show and called out Sabre for a match at Wrestle Dynasty. Sabre spoke after the event and said that he would accept a challenge from anyone and said of the AEW star, “You’ve been all around the world but you’ve not been growing any f**king hair have you?”
Ricochet shared a clip of Sabre’s comments on Twitter, writing simple:
“Bald and beautiful.”
The match between Ricochet and Sabre not yet been made official for Wrestle Dynasty, which takes place on January 5th, 2025.
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 6, 2024