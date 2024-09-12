Ricochet Reunites With Chuck Taylor At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has shared a digital exclusive in which Ricochet reunites with Chuck Taylor backstage at last night’s Dynamite. It also shows Ricochet meeting up with Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly.

He said: “It feels so good to be back in Kentucky, doing what I love to do on a big stage. That’s awesome. Chuck Taylor, bro. Literally my first day of training, he was there to help me out, and he’s been there basically my whole career. So to answer your question, it feels awesome to be here, All Elite Wrestling, where the best come to wrestle. Not only that, but I have so many friends in the back, it honestly feels like home to me, so I’m just ready for the future and what I got to do here at All Elite Wrestling.”