Ricochet Reveals He Was “Half Blind” During Last Night’s Smackdown

As we previously reported, Ricochet won the WWE Intercontinental title for the first time in his career last night on Smackdown, defeating Sami Zayn. In a post on Twitter, the “one and only” revealed that he was mostly blind during the match after he lost a contact.

He wrote: “Speaking of contacts. My right contact came out really early in last nights battle. So I had was half blind for 3/4 of it.”