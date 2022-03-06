wrestling / News
Ricochet Reveals He Was “Half Blind” During Last Night’s Smackdown
March 5, 2022 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Ricochet won the WWE Intercontinental title for the first time in his career last night on Smackdown, defeating Sami Zayn. In a post on Twitter, the “one and only” revealed that he was mostly blind during the match after he lost a contact.
He wrote: “Speaking of contacts. My right contact came out really early in last nights battle. So I had was half blind for 3/4 of it.”
— I am the Champion. (@KingRicochet) March 5, 2022