Ricochet Reveals NXT TakeOver: XXV Entrance Stage
June 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Ricochet has shared an image showcasing the entrance stage area for NXT TakeOver: XXV. You can check out that image below. Tonight’s NXT TakeOver event will be held later tonight at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. You can check out the photo of the entrance stage below.
Are. You. Ready!? @WWENXT #NXTTakeoverXXV#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/6WsAkTBydw
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 1, 2019
