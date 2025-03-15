Ricochet Reveals What He Would Do If He Faces Mike Bailey

– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Ricochet discussed newly debuted AEW wrestler Speedball Mike Bailey and potentially facing Bailey in the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricochet on Speedball Mike Bailey: “I think he’s got a great face for slapping. I think he’s got a great back for me to pin one, two, three on the mat. I think he’s got a great jaw for me to to knock off. He’s really good at kicks, for me to duck and dodge out the way of, because I’m fast. Real fast.”

On how he will be Johnny Lawrence to the “bully” Daniel LaRusso: “If he’s (Daniel) Larusso I’ll be Johnny Lawrence because if you go back and you watch the movie, you’ll see that Daniel LaRusso was the bad guy the whole movie, instigating fights, shoving them, doing stuff. Johnny was just fighting back to LaRusso’s bulliness. Go back and watch it. LaRusso was a bully.”

At last Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2025, Ricochet lost a singles #1 Contendership bout to Swerve Strickland. Later at AEW Dynamite earlier this week, Mike Bailey won his AEW in-ring debut, beating The Beast Mortos in an AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament bout.