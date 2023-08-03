Ricochet Recalls His Royal Rumble Spot With Logan Paul, How It Came Together

Ricochet had a headline-grabbing spot with Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble, and he recently talked about how it came about. Ricochet and Paul leapt across the ring at each other during the match for a crowd-pleasing moment, and Ricochet talked about the moment and how he comes out with those spots in an interview with Sporting News’ Andrea Hale. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his spot with Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble: “Not that I knew anything was going to happen or whatever, but when we collided, and we come down, and are sitting there in pain, you can hear like a rumbling. It felt like it started, and then it grew. Hearing that, it’s like, ‘Okay, I do think there’s something here between us,’ but other than that, I didn’t have any other thoughts other than there is obviously something some sort of chemistry between he and I. So, in that moment, I didn’t necessarily think, ‘Oh, there’s going to be stuff,’ but I did think there’s something here, for sure.”

Ask how the Royal Rumble spot came together, Ricochet credited Jamie Noble and Shane “Hurricane” Helms specifically as well as the additional “crazy minds” behind the scenes that are always thinking of how to get the audience off of their feet.

On how the Royal Rumble spot came together: “I mean, you just got a couple of crazy people thinking of crazy stuff, trying to get everybody off their feet. You got guys in the back like Hurricane and Jamie Noble and all these creative minds, you know what I mean? They’re just, especially with me, everybody always is like, ‘Oh, I had an idea. I thought maybe Ricochet could do it.’ They’re like, ‘I can’t do it, but maybe Ricochet can.’ Usually, if I do something, it’s because I got an idea from somebody else. Usually, yeah, everyone’s ideas are for me. Because they say, ‘Well, I can’t do it, but I thought maybe you could.'”