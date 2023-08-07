wrestling / News
Ricochet Says Samantha Irvin Has Helped Him With Speaking, Boosting His Confidence
August 7, 2023 | Posted by
Ricochet credits his partner Samantha Irvin with helping him out in terms of his promos and more. The WWE star, who faced Logan Paul at SummerSlam, spoke with The Athletic for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:
On Irvin helping him with promos: “She’s helped me out a lot with speaking and talking points and just everything within on the other side.”
On Irvin being a confidence booster for him: “Just having her there with me. I look over and I can see her. It really helps. You know, OK, now I’m a little more energized.”
