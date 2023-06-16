Ricochet Says He Pitches Stories In WWE, Talks How His Character Is Perceived By Fans

Ricochet has been in many memorable WWE matches, but he doesn’t tend to get a lot of stories and he recently weighed in on the topic. Ricochet was a guest on the latest episode of Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling and talked about pitching stories to creative, his position in the company and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On if he’s pitched any big stories in WWE lately: “Everyone always has ideas. Everyone is still pitching ideas; every day, everyone is pitching ideas. I pitch ideas. Anytime I get something, I throw it out there, whether it’s Trips [Triple H], the writers, whoever it is, I still throw it out there, but I understand there are so many people, there are so many superstars that you have to take care of. There is like a trickle-down system. Who has got the titles? After the titles, what are the stories? I understand that and the business side of it.

“For Ricochet, it’s a little different than anybody because, you have to take the opportunities that are given and make the most of them at all times. That’s basically how you survive. Especially in this whole wrestling world, you take whatever opportunity is handed to you, you cash it in, you make the most of it, someone else sees that, they bring you up another level, you make the most of that opportunity, someone higher sees that and it keeps going. That’s basically how it works and I understand that.”

On how his character is perceived: “For Ricochet, he kind of gets a reset every time he comes out. Whether he lost in five minutes last week, people don’t really remember because when he comes out, they just know they are about to see something cool. That’s a good and bad thing for Ricochet because I don’t really get the opportunity like a Seth (Rollins), AJ (Styles), or Cody (Rhodes) like when they lose a match, the next week on Raw they get to come out and talk about what happened, why they lost, what’s going to happen in the future, and how they’re going to change it.

“Ricochet doesn’t get that. Ricochet has to come out and have another match. Whether he wins or loses, he comes out and has another match. Until that comes, until that time comes and I get the opportunity to do the story and get that story, obviously, we all want the Rock-(Steve) Austin, the (John) Cena-CM Punk, we all want these stories. The most important thing is delivering when it matters. Delivering when you can, what you can when it matters. That way, when the time comes and they hand me the microphone, I’m going to tell everybody, ‘Listen, I’m better than your favorite wrestler. So, sorry.'”