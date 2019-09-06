Ricochet Says Kacy Catanzaro Isn’t Retiring Or Injured

– Ricochet spoke with Sports Illustrated about a number of topics. He was about his girlfriend Kacy Catanzaro, who reportedly left WWE earlier this week.

On Kacy: She’s still with the company. She’s not retired at all and she’s not injured. It’s a tough sport and we’re all hurting, but there is nothing wrong with her. I don’t know (if she’ll wrestle again). She’s very family-oriented and she wants kids, so she doesn’t know if being on the road so much is for her. For me, I’m already too deep—I’m on the road all the time. She loves wrestling and she loves it here, and she’s so good at it, so it’s a very tough decision for her.

On Working With AJ Styles: Everyone talks about how they have the best wrestlers here, here, or there, and every company has great wrestlers. But we have AJ Styles. Everyone else automatically loses. It doesn’t matter who they’ve got, we’ve got AJ Styles.

There were so many sweet matches at SummerSlam, and I loved our match. One of my favorite matches ever from a pay-per-view was Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle from SummerSlam [2002], which was so cool—and I got to be a part of a championship match at SummerSlam against AJ Styles.

On The Best Wrestlers In The World: AJ has to be one, and Randy Orton has to be there, too. Randy is so smooth, and he can still put on the best match on the card. Charlotte’s up there. She can show out, she has such a star presence. When she walks out, you know she’s a superstar. Plus, there’s so many in NXT like Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole. It’s really hard to put only three on it.

On Competing Against AEW: That just inspires everyone, including myself, to do better. It’s good for the business. I’ve got a lot of friends over there that are making a living off this. That’s good. It’s pushing us to be better, and that’s good, too. We already want to be the best, and now we want to be even better. We have the best wrestlers in NXT and on Raw and SmackDown, so now we can show the world again that we are the best talent in the world.

On Paul Heyman: Before I even came to Raw, Paul was always good to me. Our interactions and talks were always great, and I think he sees my passion for professional wrestling. I’m a fan of his. If I’m on his good side, I want to stay there. My goal is to get better every single week and do everything I can to the best of my abilities.