Ricochet Says He Might Not Win At AEW Dynasty On April Fool’s Day

Ricochet took April Fool’s Day as an opportunity to joke that Mike Bailey or Kenny Omega could defeat him at AEW Dynasty. The AEW star and Bailey will both challenge Omega for the AEW International Championship at Sunday’s PPV, and Ricochet posted to his Twitter for a very specifically-timed post expressing doubt in himself.

Ricochet wrote:

“I’ve been doing some reflecting and thinking about a lot of stuff. And, you all are right. I’m not the best promo in the business. And maybe @SpeedballBailey and @KennyOmegamanX do have a chance of winning at #AEWDynasty.”

AEW Dynasty takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV.