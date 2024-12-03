– During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, AEW star Ricochet commented on his fiancée, Samantha Irvin, stating that he doesn’t see her future in wrestling or ring announcing. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricochet on Samantha Irvin possibly doing a guest ring announcing spot for one of his matches: “Probably not, I would say no. I wouldn’t even want her to do that. I think she is so…she just doesn’t want to be a ring announcer at all. Any time of announcing, whether it’s boxing or UFC or NFL or basketball, she doesn’t want to announce the people’s names. She doesn’t want to do that specific act.”

On how Irvin would love to do a character or be in an actual storyline: “She still would love to be a character. She still would love to be in a story, she would love to make the fans feel emotions and make them go through the roller coaster of emotions that she would like. But as simply just calling someone’s weight and town and telling them to come out, she doesn’t want to do that anymore.”

Ricochet was unsuccessful in his bid to beat Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship last month at AEW Full Gear 2024. Later on AEW Dynamite, he also lost his first match in the Continental Classic tournament against Claudio Castagnoli.