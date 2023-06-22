wrestling / News
Ricochet Says Vince McMahon Is Still Involved In WWE Creative
In an interview with Sporf, Ricochet confirmed that Vince McMahon is still involved with WWE creative and says stars still ask him for advice. Triple H has been the head of creative since last year, even after McMahon returned to the company. McMahon said at the time that he wouldn’t be ‘in the weeds’ with day-to-day operations.
Ricochet said: “Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too. I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done. They want to grow the brand as much as possible. Whether it’s Raw or SmackDown or NXT. They’re trying to highlight the strengths of everybody. I think it’s been great so far. Everybody sees the popularity of the brand now, so they just want to expand it as much as possible. I think what they’ve been doing recently with everybody has been great. Everybody’s been going out there and giving it their all.”
