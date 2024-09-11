Ricochet Says He’ll See Will Ospreay At AEW Grand Slam

Will Ospreay is excited to competing at AEW Grand Slam, and Ricochet says he’ll see Ospreay there. The Grand Slam taping takes place on September 25th, and Ospreay took to Twitter to promote the event, writing:

“I cannot tell you how happy I am to get to perform in Arthur Ashe Stadium! First time I saw Kenny & Danielson in that ring I just knew I wanted to be inside that building blowing New York away! September 25th

http://aewtix.com”

Ricochet retweeted Ospreay’s post and wrote:

“See you there, little bro.”

No matches are currently booked for the event, which takes place in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.