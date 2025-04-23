wrestling / News
Ricochet Shares Lists of Wrestlers He’s Says He’s Better Than
– In a message on social media, AEW star Ricochet shared a list of high flyers he says he’s better than in AEW. His includes the likes of Will Ospreay, AR Fox, Komander, Hologram, Sammy Guevara, and Top Flight, WWE stars Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Joaquin Wilde, and Wes Lee, whom he mentioned twice, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, and Japanese legends Dragon Kid, Great Sasuke, and Jushin Thunder Liger.
When prompted by a fan on X, Ricochet then shared a list of other bald wrestlers he’s says he’s better than as well. He listed the following: Steve Austin, The Rock, Kurt Angle, Goldberg, Paul Wight, Ahmed Johnson, Ryback, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley
A small list of other highflyers that I am better than. 👑@WillOspreay@ARealFoxx @reymysterio @ReyFenixMx@WesLee_WWE@lucha_angel1 & @DariusMartin612
Komander
Hologram @WesLee_WWE@Dragon_Kid_0202@Liger_NJPW@the_greatsasuke@TherealRVD@joaquinwilde_@sammyguevara
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) April 23, 2025
@steveaustinBSR @RealKurtAngle @TheRock @JonMoxley @Goldberg @Ryback @PaulWight
Ahmed Johnson
Etc… https://t.co/7eWbxVoD9N
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) April 23, 2025
