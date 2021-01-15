wrestling / News

Ricochet Shoots Down Reports That He’s Leaving WWE

January 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet has thrown cold water on a report that he could be exiting WWE soon. The WWE star posted to Twitter to succinctly shoot down the report that he had not yet signed his contract with the company, writing simply in response to the news:

“This is fake.”

Ricochet has previously had to shoot down similar rumors, denying back in September that he was expected to exit the company.

