wrestling / News
Ricochet Shoots Down Reports That He’s Leaving WWE
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
Ricochet has thrown cold water on a report that he could be exiting WWE soon. The WWE star posted to Twitter to succinctly shoot down the report that he had not yet signed his contract with the company, writing simply in response to the news:
“This is fake.”
Ricochet has previously had to shoot down similar rumors, denying back in September that he was expected to exit the company.
👇🏽This is fake 👇🏽 https://t.co/UGnfagEOVi
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) January 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Serena Deeb Calls WWE Release ‘The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened To Me’
- Charlotte Flair Defends Herself After Article Calls Out How She’s Booked
- Candice Michelle On The Special Clause She Had In Her WWE Contract
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW