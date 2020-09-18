Ricochet Shoots Down Reports That He’s Exiting WWE

Ricochet has taken to social media to shoot down reports that he’s on the way out of the company. The Raw star posted to his Twitter account to shoot down rumors that he had opted not to re-sign with WWE once his contract expires.

Ricochet posted:

“But seriously, where the hell did these rumors start? I’ve never said once that I am leaving. To anyone! So for these ‘dirt sheets’ out there. Maybe facts check before you just blast some trash on your website for some clicks?”

— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) September 17, 2020