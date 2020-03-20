wrestling / News

Ricochet Shows Off New Look In Instagram Story

March 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet Stomping Grounds

Ricochet is sporting a slightly new look, and decided to show it off on Instagram. The Raw star posted to his Instagram stories with a new, freshly-shaven look without his beard. You can see a screenshot of the pic below:

