– As previously reported, former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson named a list of wrestlers he would want to build a prospective wrestling promotion around. His list included such names as Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, MJF, and Zack Sabre Jr. However, AEW star Ricochet appeared to take exception to Danielson not naming him in the list, as he commented on it earlier today via social media.

Ricochet wrote earlier today, “I knew @bryandanielson was an idiot.” You can view his tweet below: