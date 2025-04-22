– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Ricochet got into it with fans on social media this week, when an X user pointed out some past comments Ricochet made regarding WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky following her huge win at WrestleMania 41: Night 2. The user wrote, Ricochet once said he can do EVERYTHING IYO SKY can but he can NEVER win a world title match at WrestleMania.” This prompted Ricochet to clap back later, noting how Sky’s fans are “still thinking” about him.

Ricochet initially wrote, “She wins the biggest match of her career and her fans still thinking about me, hahaha All because I told the truth. 👑 Congrats, IYO!” When another X user complained that Ricochet shouldn’t take away from Sky’s WrestleMania moment, the AEW wrestler responded, “Funny, basic IWC logic. 😂 Random idiot fan: randomly brings MY name into the conversation. Me: Wow, her fans can’t stop thinking about me. Different random idiot fan: don’t take away her moment!”

At last Sunday’s WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Sky retained her title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Sky was a huge underdog going into the matchup. You can view that exchange with Ricochet below:

She wins the biggest match of her career and her fans still thinking about me, hahaha All because I told the truth. 👑 Congrats, IYO! https://t.co/h39fx8mx2v — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) April 21, 2025