WWE News: Ricochet Special Set for Network, Superstars on Fourth of July, Note on WWE 24 Batista Special
July 4, 2019 | Posted by
– A new WWE Chronicle documentary on the US champion Ricochet will air on Saturday, July 13 after the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary event on the WWE Network. Here’s the official synopsis:
“Get a look into the life of Ricochet as he captures his first title and shows why he’s one of the WWE’s fastest-rising stars.”
– WWE released a new Pop Questions video, where the WWE Superstars talk about what they love about the Fourth of July. You can check out that video below.
– Also, a new WWE 24 documentary on Batista is going to premiere on the WWE Network following Raw. Here’s a synopsis on the upcoming special:
“Batista chased his dreams of becoming a WWE Legend and Hollywood megastar. At WrestleMania 35, he returned for the last match of his career.”
