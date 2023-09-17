Ricochet Considers Himself One of the Strongest Guys Pound For Pound In WWE

Ricochet believes that, at least on a pound-for-pound scales, he’s one of the strongest men in WWE. The WWE star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On whether he ever had an “a-ha” moment about his talents:“No. I always thought about, ‘What can I do?’ But I’m watching guys like Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Jack Evans, Amazing Red, Hayabusa, all these guys that were doing it. I’ve seen some crazy stuff, watching Jack Evans, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ I’m trying to live up to that. So it’s not really that I’m thinking, ‘Oh, people can’t do this.’ I’m like, ‘What can I do to stand out like that?’ That’s kind of how I was, especially at the time, thinking about, ‘What more can I do?'”

On believing one of the strongest guys pound-for-pound in WWE: “I can’t really do as much in this company, but I do definitely try to incorporate my strength because I do feel like, pound-for-pound, I’m up there with the strongest guys in the company. Again, pound-for-pound, you got guys like Bronson Reed and those guys. Obviously, I’m not stronger than those guys, but I do feel like, in specific situations, my strength is more than what people think it is.”