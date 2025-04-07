Ricochet Says Swerve Strickland Cheated ‘The Whole Time’ They Were Feuding

In an interview with the New York Post (via Fightful), Ricochet looked back on his feud with Swerve Strickland and claimed that Swerve cheated ‘the whole time’ they were against each other. The feud ended at Revolution last month, where Swerve won.

Ricochet said: “I guess if the story is you’re just going to be cheating the whole time, then yeah, great story. You have Nana out there the whole time trying to steal my jacket. So I’m distracted there. You have, I don’t know whether it was Swerve or whether it was Nana or whatever, but they had celebrities in the crowd literally yelling at me the whole time. So I couldn’t concentrate there either. Then you probably have Tony Schiavone on commentary saying something negative. So I have to think about that too. So it’s just, it was like just one after another of complete distraction on Swerve’s side for me. So, I mean, I guess if the story for Swerve is, I mean, everyone cheers for him, but he really is just cheating the whole time, and then at the end with Nana coming back out and I thought i had it won and then again, it just didn’t go my way. But like I said, I was out there by myself. I had nobody out there. No one was, yelling at Swerve the whole time. But that match, I mean, I’m glad that it showed that part, but it also showed that I and before have also showed that I can beat Swerve and I have beaten Swerve and that this was purely just a misjudgment of I didn’t plan enough for this match. I should have planned for Nana and for everybody else trying to distract me, and that’s my fault.“