– As previously reported, Ricochet will be teaming up with a mystery partner tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite against The Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Ricochet released a new video last night on social media while he was still in Japan revealing that he already has a tag team partner in mind for tomorrow, who The Don Callis Family will not like. Below are some highlights:

Ricochet on his tag team partner for Dynamite: “OK, I’m going to make this short and sweet because because I feel like I’ve already said everything that I need to say about Takeshita and honestly the Don Callis family as a whole. But Takeshita and Fletcher, I saw your little video, I saw your little promo, calling me out to a tag team match saying that I can pick anybody of my choosing. OK, you see, that’s where you messed up because I already have somebody in mind, and I don’t think you’re going to like it very much.”

On being ready for Dynamite: “And you’re honestly lucky that I’m here in beautiful Japan because that bought you a couple days for this ass-whooping you’re about to receive. So yes, I will be there on Wednesday with my tag team partner, ready to beat y’all ass. And remember, just like Don Callis, payback is a bitch.”

The tag team bout is scheduled for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show is being held at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.