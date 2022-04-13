Ricochet Talks About Missing Wrestlemania, Spent Time With His Son Instead

In an interview with the latest episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Ricochet spoke about missing Wrestlemania while he is the Intercontinental Champion, and noted he spent the time with his son.

He said: “WrestleMania is always an electricity, it’s the Showcase of the Immortals, it’s something you do want to be on. WrestleMania is the top of the mountain. If I wasn’t going to be on it, I was so glad I was able to spend time with my son and recharge my physical and mental battery and the family battery. I’m glad I was able to do that. As much as WrestleMania is an event, it’s a feeling, it’s an emotion. That’s my goal for next year, to make sure that [the Intercontinental Championship] and myself, collectively, together, make it to WrestleMania and make it on WrestleMania and that this title, I want to make it as famous as possible to where it can’t miss another one. This title can’t miss another premium live event. It’s not going to miss Backlash, it’s not going to miss Money in the Bank. WrestleMania is the showcase of the immortals and Ricochet plans on being immortal.“