Ricochet Teases Tag Team Title Chase With Jeff Hardy

Ricochet wouldn’t mind making a run for the Raw Tag Team Titles after his first team up with Jeff Hardy, and suggested such after their WWE Main Event match. Ricochet and Hardy teamed up on Thursday’s episode in a losing effort Elias and Jaxson Ryker, and afterward Ricochet took to Twitter to suggest the team-up to Hardy. He wrote:

“Hey @JEFFHARDYBRAND maybe WE should go after those Tag Titles!?”

Ricochet also discussed teaming with Hardy, writing, “Say what you all want about #MainEvent but if I get to tag with @JEFFHARDYBRAND and do my own version of “Poetry In Motion” with him!? It’s cool with me!”

