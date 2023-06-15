Ricochet Tells Will Ospreay To Shut His Mouth About Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay have traded shots online since 2019, and that started up again recently. Earlier this month, Ospreay teased showing up at WWE Money in the Bank to confront Rollins. In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Ricochet said everyone knows that Ospreay isn’t going to show at the event and he should probably shut up.

He said: “I don’t necessarily think Will’s just going to show up at the O2, and honestly Seth’s got a lot to worry about on this side. As cute and cheeky as it is, Seth’s got a lot more to worry about on his plate right now than a ‘Forbidden Door’ match, or whatever you want to call it.” Ricochet stated that a match between Ospreay and Rollins would certainly be incredible, but Rollins is preoccupied enough defending his title against WWE opponents. Will, shut up. I’ll slap you in the face, too, Will. Shut up.“