Ricochet Thanks Fans For Help Raising Money For Mother’s Home

– Ricochet has taken to Twitter to thank fans for contributing to the GoFundMe to help his mother after her house burned down. The crowdfunding campaign has raised $14,682 as of this writing to aid his mother and her family, and the Raw star posted:

To everyone who helped out in any way you could with helping my mom and her family start a new life, I just wanted to say thank you. My mom also wanted to say thank you so she sent me this. Again, thank you all. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rHL1Lq53B4

— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) May 4, 2019