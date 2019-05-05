wrestling / News
Ricochet Thanks Fans For Help Raising Money For Mother’s Home
May 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Ricochet has taken to Twitter to thank fans for contributing to the GoFundMe to help his mother after her house burned down. The crowdfunding campaign has raised $14,682 as of this writing to aid his mother and her family, and the Raw star posted:
To everyone who helped out in any way you could with helping my mom and her family start a new life, I just wanted to say thank you. My mom also wanted to say thank you so she sent me this. Again, thank you all. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rHL1Lq53B4
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) May 4, 2019
