Ricochet Thanks Fans For Help Raising Money For Mother’s Home

May 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet NXT

– Ricochet has taken to Twitter to thank fans for contributing to the GoFundMe to help his mother after her house burned down. The crowdfunding campaign has raised $14,682 as of this writing to aid his mother and her family, and the Raw star posted:

