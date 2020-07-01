wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet & More Set For This Week’s The Bump, Becky Lynch on CBS’ Game On Tomorrow
– WWE has announced the guests for this week’s episode of The Bump including Ricochet, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, plus more. As you can see below, the show announced that Ricochet, Bliss, and Cross will join Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Lana, Natalya, and Keegan-Michael Key for the show on Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET:
We've got @KingRicochet in the house! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/OiFaqKshCk
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 30, 2020
There'll be lots of ❤️❤️❤️❤️ when @NatbyNature & @LanaWWE join us! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/SnNr1029Oa
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 30, 2020
– WWE posted an announcement reminding fans that Becky Lynch will be on Rob Gronkowski’s CBS game show Game On! on Wednesday:
If you ever wanted to see The Man team up with Gronk, now’s your chance.
The WWE Universe can catch Becky Lynch and Rob Gronkowski on “Game On!” on CBS Wednesday night. Lynch joins Team Gronk to take on Team Venus lead by tennis great Venus Williams.
The show, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, features two teams competing in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.
Check your local listings to tune in!
