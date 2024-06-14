Update on Ricochet’s Thought Process After Giving Notice to WWE, Backstage Reaction To Injury Angle

As previously reported, Ricochet gave his notice to WWE this past weekend and is expected to leave the company when his contract expires. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while he has not signed a new contract with WWE, he reportedly didn’t make up his mind about what he wanted to do until last weekend. There was a strong belief he was leaving and he came to a decision on June 9. The angle with Bron Breakker to write him out was then done on RAW the next night. It’s still unknown what Ricochet plans to do if and when he leaves WWE.

There were some questioning the angle with Breakker on RAW and WWE’s committal to it during the week. It was suggested the angle was done in a way that could allow Ricochet to come back for revenge, and some found it odd WWE would do it that way if he was leaving. His contract isn’t expired so if he did decide to stay, he’d have an angle ready to go. It was done to give him something to do if he changes his mind. WWE had ideas for both his return and his exit, although the belief is still that he’s leaving.