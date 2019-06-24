WWE News: Ricochet Says Title Win Is Worth It Despite Pain, Owens and Zayn React To Win

– Ricochet took to Twitter following his big WWE United States Title win at WWE Stomping Grounds last night to talk about how he woke up today with a stiff neck and a sore back but it’s all worth it.

“I don’t do it for the “⭐️ Ratings.”

I don’t do it for the 💰.

I do it because I love it.

Today I woke up tired. Today I woke up with a stiff neck. Today I woke up with a sore back. But I’d do it all over, it’s all worth it. Because today, I woke up as #UnitedStatesChampion.👑”

– Here’s a backstage video from WWE Stomping Grounds featuring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reacting to their win over The New Day. Owens mixed up Sarah Schreiber, who was doing the interview, with Renee Young. He also talked about how important he and Zayn are to WWE.