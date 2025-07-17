Ricochet Files To Trademark ‘Lightskin Kingpin’

Fightful reports that on July 16, Ricochet filed to trademark the term ‘Lightskin Kingpin’ with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandise services. He has not referred to himself by this nickname on AEW television yet.

The trademark is for “shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas”. It’s also for “entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”