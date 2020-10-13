wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet Uses Eddie Guerrero Tactic to Beat Hurt Business, Lars Sullivan Destroys John Morrison
– Ricochet pulled a move out of Eddie Guerrero’s playbook to get free of The Hurt Business on tonight’s Raw. Ricochet was facing Cedric Alexander in a match that would have seen Ricochet forced to join the stable when MVP tried to slide a chair into the ring after the referee was knocked down. Ricochet intercepted the chair and slammed it on the ground, threw it at Alexander and fell in order to get the referee to call for the DQ. As a result, The Hurt Business must stay out of Ricochet’s affairs.
Technique: 10/10.@KingRicochet earns the DQ victory over @CedricAlexander to put an end to HIS business with The #HurtBusiness! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aesUJGFped
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
– Lars Sullivan came out on tonight’s Raw and wiped out John Morrison. Sullivan, who was drafted to Smackdown tonight, walked to the ring at the end of a MizTV segment and took out Morrison; you can see a clip below:
