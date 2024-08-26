wrestling / News
Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Ricochet will make his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut on this week’s show. AEW announced on Sunday after All In that the AEW star, who debuted during the Casino Gauntlet match, will face Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday’s show.
The match was set up after Don Callis laid out the challenge in a post-show video. The match is the first announced for this week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS.
EXCLUSIVE: @TheDonCallis & @KyleFletcherPro make a challenge for #AEW's newest signing: @KingRicochet!
