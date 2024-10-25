wrestling / News
Ricochet vs. Lio Rush Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
October 24, 2024 | Posted by
Ricochet and Lio Rush will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced the match between the two stars on Thursday for this weekend’s show, as you can see below.
The match is the first announced for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT.
#AEWCollision
This Saturday Night, 10/26
Cedar Rapids, IA
LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tntdrama
Ricochet vs. Lio Rush
In a clash of top tier athleticism @KingRicochet faces @IamLioRush for the first time in AEW!
LIVE on Saturday Night Collision at 8pm ET / 7pm CT pic.twitter.com/4NUJ3Z8gvi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2024