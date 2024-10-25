wrestling / News

Ricochet vs. Lio Rush Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

October 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 10-26-24 Ricochet Lio Rush Image Credit: AEW

Ricochet and Lio Rush will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced the match between the two stars on Thursday for this weekend’s show, as you can see below.

The match is the first announced for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT.

